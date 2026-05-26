When Jessica Davies, wife of Australian batter Travis Head, recently spoke about the torrent of online abuse directed at her family after her husband's on-field skirmish with Virat Kohli, it wasn't merely another episode of fan rivalry crossing the line. Nor was Shrestha Iyer's anguished reaction after being viciously targeted for appearing in a light-hearted social media video with Punjab Kings' content team. These are not isolated cases of "passionate fandom" turning ugly. They are symptoms of a toxic ecosystem - an organised, monetised, and now uncontrollable hate industry that cricket's peripheral commercial machinery knowingly helped create over the past decade.

What began as aggressive social media marketing has gradually mutated into a Frankenstein's monster. "There are agencies that can charge anything between Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 lakh for spreading unmitigated hatred against a particular player," an industry insider told PTI.

"To run a campaign, customised stats could be given. Now it's up to them to make the topic trend. Obviously, the rates will be different for hours of trending and trending for days," the insider added.

The social media game around cricketers changed dramatically nearly a decade ago when platforms stopped being merely tools of engagement and became commercial goldmines.

A player's social media following increasingly determined the value of his digital endorsement deals at a time when traditional advertising revenue through linear television began shrinking.

One viral hashtag could translate into endorsement deals worth crores. And that's when the ecosystem changed permanently.

"And here entered a very important component: the sports management firms that handled players' image and commercials," a senior BCCI official familiar with the workings of the system said.

"The managers would comb through profiles of social media aggregators with decent following. They would be engaged to improve a player's social media traction," the official explained.

Soon, fan clubs multiplied exponentially.

Algorithms rewarded outrage over nuance, abuse over analysis, and tribal loyalty over sporting appreciation.

What initially looked like harmless fan engagement slowly became weaponized propaganda.

Managers, agencies, and social media operators found that inorganic amplification worked both ways -- glorifying one player and systematically tearing another down.

What nobody anticipated was how quickly this ecosystem would slip out of institutional control.

Bots became armies. Rival fan groups became digital lynch mobs. Manufactured trends became accepted public discourse.

The abuse was no longer restricted to players. Families became collateral damage.

Wives, sisters, and even children became easy targets in a culture where anonymity removed accountability and hatred became currency.

Jessica Head and Shrestha Iyer are suffering today because cricket's wider commercial ecosystem spent years incentivizing online polarisation without caring about its eventual human cost.

The tragedy is that the same ecosystem that once celebrated "engagement metrics" is now horrified by the monster those numbers created.

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