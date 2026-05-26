Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar scripted history as he achieved a sensational feat during the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. Patidar remained unbeaten on 93 off 33 deliveries with the help of 5 fours and 9 sixes. In the process, he took his tally to 41 sixes in IPL 2026, helping him become the captain with the most sixes in a single T20 competition. The record previously belonged to Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag who slammed 40 sixes as captain for Assam in the 2023–24 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

When it comes to IPL, the record for the most sixes by a captain in a single IPL season belonged to Shreyas Iyer who smashed 39 sixes for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. During his knock against GT, Patidar's 9 sixes took him past Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and Ishan Kishan in the elite list.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss