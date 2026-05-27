Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli was seen marking his bowling run-up during the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match against Gujarat Titans, and he even shared a funny moment with the on-field umpire. In a video going viral on social media, Kohli was seen marking his run-up with the ball in hand before giving it to Jacob Duffy. He then approached the umpire, who had his cap, before sharing a laugh with him. The internet was left buzzing when social media users thought that there was a chance that Kohli may bowl during the match, but it did not happen. RCB produced a brilliant display as they booked their spot in the IPL 2026 final thanks to a 92-run win over Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill admitted that poor fielding and mistakes under pressure proved costly as his side suffered a crushing 92-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday.

Trophies records, legacy he has achieved it all.

Yet the happiness on Virat Kohli's face while bowling is still priceless#RCBvsGT#RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/nM2jBDnnJ3 — Avinash (@Believe_hai18) May 26, 2026

The loss ended Gujarat's hopes of reaching the final directly, while defending champions RCB booked their place in a second consecutive IPL final after bowling out GT for 162 in reply to a massive 254/5.

Gill said Gujarat were still in the game till the middle overs but failed to handle pressure situations properly. “I think we were going pretty well up until the 12th or 13th over. I don't think our fielding was at par. We dropped a couple of catches, and our ground fielding was also not up to the mark,” Gill said after the match.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar made Gujarat pay heavily for those missed chances, smashing an unbeaten 93 off just 39 balls. Gujarat also leaked runs through misfields and no-balls during the middle overs as RCB registered the highest total in IPL playoff history.

Reflecting on the defeat, Gill described it as a match the team would prefer to move on from quickly. “This is one of those games that we would like to forget and start over in Mohali,” he said.

(With IANS inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss