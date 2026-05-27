Gujarat Titans batter Glenn Phillips came out to address the media in a press conference after his team's defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. Despite not being a part of the playing XI for the game, seeing Phillips at the media briefing left many surprised. As the press conference progressed, Phillips faced some tricky questions. When a reporter asked if seeing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) put a massive 254 runs on the board meant GT had already admitted defeat in their minds, Phillips was stunned. He called the question "silly" and "terrible," giving the reporter a sharp reply by asserting that professional cricketers give everything on the field and there is never a question of giving up.

"That's a silly question. That is a really silly question. No one goes in there waiting to go, 'Oh, you know what? We're just going to give up on this one.' Why would we do that as professional cricketers? That's a terrible question. We went out there, we gave it everything. Unfortunately, when you're trying to chase 250, everything has to go right. And we went out there to try and make everything go right, and obviously it didn't."

Gujarat were eventually bowled out for a score of 162, suffering a 92-run defeat in the process. With GT's top-order trio of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler all departing early, Phillips admitted that the intense scoreboard pressure heavily dictated the batting order collapse.

"There's a huge amount of scoreboard pressure when you're trying to chase 250. And, you know, very few teams have done it. Obviously, Punjab Kings have managed to do it a couple of times, which has been phenomenal. And I think they've maybe made it seem easier than it is. I've yet to be part of a team that's gotten anywhere near 250, so, you know, sometimes it just is what it is," he said.

A reporter also asked if it felt weird to be addressing the media despite not playing in the match.

In reply, Phillips said: "No, that's fine, that's fine. It's all good. Yeah, obviously we're all part of the team together, and we all have equal media roles to play. I think sometimes an outside perspective from someone who isn't playing the game, especially for the guys that have to now go and play an Eliminator [helps]. It's really important for them to just knuckle down, get their heads where they need to be. Obviously, we've played a lot of good cricket leading up to now, so for the boys that are on the park, you know, do what they have to do to make sure they're ready for the next game. As Ash [Ashish Nehra] says, 'chill pill,' make sure they're ready for the next one."

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