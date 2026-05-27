Shubman Gill failed, as did Jos Buttler. Add to that an unlucky dismissal of Sai Sudharsan. That summed up Gujarat Titans' chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Defending champions RCB marched into a second successive IPL final with a 92-run demolition of Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, powered by skipper Rajat Patidar's blistering unbeaten 93 off 33 balls and a ruthless pace assault that ripped apart their opponents' top order inside the powerplay.

After the loss, where GT failed to chase down a 255-run target, Shubman Gill said that the fielding was not good. Patidar was dropped on 14 and 20 in the 14th over by Prasidh Krishna. First, Kulwant Khejroliya dropped him, and then Kagiso Rabada put him down.

"I think we were going pretty well up until the 12th, 13th over, and I don't think our fielding was at par, dropping a couple of catches, and then our ground fielding was not up to the mark. (There are plenty of learnings from this game for you as well?) Yeah, definitely, you know, this is, like you said, one of those games that we'd like to forget and start over in Mohali," Shubman Gill said.

"No, it's (fielding errors) definitely something that we do address in the team meetings and also in the practice sessions. But like I said, I don't think it was our day, the intensity was right there, but under pressure situations, we were not up to the mark."

He was also asked whether he was confident about chasing such a big total.

"I mean, it's all about getting a good start, you know. If you get a good powerplay, and on a ground like this we know the ball travels and the outfield is also very quick. So if you had gotten off to a good start in the powerplay, any target, with the way the wicket was playing and the kind of ground that we were playing at, it could have been chaseable," he said.

Gill's Gujarat would now take on the winner of the Eliminator contest between the Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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