Rajasthan Royals' teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's stardom has started to transcend cricketing boundaries. As the young prodigy looks to navigate the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs with his teammates and lift the coveted trophy, WWE superstar Drew McIntyre already seems to be rooting for him ahead of the Eliminator clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. McIntyre shared a video on his Instagram account showing him exercising in the gym while wearing Sooryavanshi's jersey. The post even attracted a comment from Riyan Parag, the Rajasthan Royals captain.

"Chosen One," McIntyre captioned the video, in which he could be seen doing back exercises. The post prompted Parag to comment: "Omgggggg don't remember how many Future Shock DDTs I've hit on 2K."

The Rajasthan Royals' official account also commented on the post, saying, "Certainly," acknowledging that Sooryavanshi is truly the "chosen one".

Sooryavanshi Focused on Eliminator

The stakes could not be higher as Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals prepare to square off on Wednesday. With a place in Qualifier 2 on the line and immediate elimination awaiting the loser, both teams enter the contest knowing there is no room left for error.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the Royals' top run-scorer this season and a genuine contender for the Orange Cap, will be keen to brush off a poor showing in the team's final league game against the Mumbai Indians and help his side book a spot in Qualifier 2.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, head into the knockout clash with momentum and confidence on their side, having defeated Rajasthan Royals twice during the league phase this season. Pat Cummins' side finished third on the points table with 18 points from 14 matches, level with the top two sides, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, but slipped into the Eliminator owing to an inferior net run rate.

While SRH will be keen to make it three wins in a row against RR, they have the Sooryavanshi storm standing squarely in their way.

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans