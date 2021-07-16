India all-rounder Shivam Dube on Friday got married to girlfriend Anjum Khan. The cricketer, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), took to Instagram to share a series of images from his wedding ceremony. "We loved with a love which was more than love," he wrote in his caption. "And now this is where our forever starts." Fellow cricketers were quick to congratulate him, with messages pouring in from Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad and Priyank Panchal.

Anjum Khan commented with a series of heart emojis and also shared some pictures on her Instagram account.

Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter to congratulate the newlyweds.

A left-arm batsman and right-arm medium pacer, Dube made his debut for India in a T20 International (T20I) against Bangladesh in November, 2019.

The 28-year-old has played 13 T20Is for India, with one half-century. His best figures in the shortest format with the ball for India are 3/30.

He also played a solitary One-Day International against West Indies in 2019.