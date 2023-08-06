Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube picked his all-time Chennai Super Kings XI with most of major names making the cut. He went with Matthew Hayden and Michael Hussey as his openers followed by the duo of Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu. It came as no surprise that he chose MS Dhoni as the captain with Ravindra Jadeja, Albie Morkel and Dwayne Bravo as the all-rounder options. In the bowling department, he went with Harbhajan Singh and Lakshmipathy Balaji with himself as the fourth all-rounder option in the star-studded team. However, the one name that was missing from the mix was that of pacer Deepak Chahar and the long-time CSK cricketer was quick to react to this snub on Instagram.

“@dubeshivam next year as bowler khelega hum kaha jaege? (Next year you will play as a bowler so where do I fit in?),” Chahar wrote in the comment section of the video featuring Dube.

“@dubeshivm sabse pahle next year tere or mera match hoga 1 over ka I will bowl 1 over to you you bowl 1 over to me let's see who wins and take the spot? (We will play a match of one over each next year, whoever wins, takes the spot)" Chahar added.

Dube responded by leaving one spot in his team vacant.

“@deepak_chahar9 tere liye maine abhise spot chod diya hai,kya tu tabki baat kar raha hai (I have already vacated a spot for you)," he wrote.

However, Chahar came up with yet another hilarious reply.

“@dubeshivam nahi muze match chahea spot nahi (No, I want the match)," he wrote in the comments.