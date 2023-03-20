Shikhar Dhawan uploaded a reel on social media on Monday in which he could be seen playing the role of a police personnel. "Aali Re Aali! Aata Tujhi Baari Aali! Coming Soon For Something New," the southpaw captioned the post. The short clip had Dhawan dressed up in police uniform. In the video he fights the goons with the song 'Singham' running in background. In the latter part of the reel, the goons could be seen surrendering themselves in front of the India batter.

Watch the reel here:

Shikhar Dhawan finds himself out of the Indian team since an ODI against the Bangladesh in December 2022. The 37-year-old opener has not yet given up on a strong desire to play the World Cup at home later this year.

One of the finest openers India have produced in the 50-over format, Dhawan was dropped from the side following a lean run which included the three games in Bangladesh in December. The southpaw had led the side in New Zealand in November when Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were rested.

Shubman Gill came into the team at Dhawan's expense and the young opener has not looked back ever since. His back-to-back impressive performances have helped him cement his place in the team as an opener.

(With PTI Inputs)

