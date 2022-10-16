Not only with the bat or his on-field actions, Shikhar Dhawan also keeps his fans entertained with his social media reels. From his thigh-five celebration after a catch to his dance with teammates after a win, Dhawan makes sure that he provides his fans some moments of joy at his own expense. Fans too share Dhawan's funny actions and posts with great enthusiasm. Now, the Indian southpaw's latest reel with his father on marriage is going viral on social media.

In the reel, Dhawan could be seen asking to his father in Hindi that how did he confirm his marriage without even asking Shikhar. To this, the India batter's father gives a hilarious reply.

Watch the funny reel here:

Shikhar Dhawan had led India in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa at home. India won the series 2-1.

The hosts had lost the first game by 9 runs in Lucknow before winning the second game by 7 wickets to level the series in Ranchi. They then defeated the Proteas by 7 wickets in the third and deciding ODI match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium to bag the series.

Promoted

After the third match was over, Dhawan had shared a reel on Instagram in which he could be seen dancing to "Bolo ta ra ra" song of Daler Mehndi with his teammates.

Notably, the southpaw has failed to make a cut in India's 2022 T20 World Cup squad.