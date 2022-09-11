Sunday came as a surprise for the Indian cricket fans, as the women's team batter Veda Krishnamurthy announced her engagement with her beau and Karnataka batter Arjun Hoysala. Taking to Instagram, Arjun posted a picture with Krishnamurthy, in the backdrop of a picturesque location, where he was seen proposing to her. "And, she said 'Yes'," he captioned the picture. The post soon went viral on social media as the fans and fellow teammates could not stop gushing their love towards the couple.

"Congratulations Bro," commented veteran seamer, Jhulan Goswami, who would be playing her last international in the ODI series against England on September 24.

Coming to Veda Krishnamurthy, she played 48 ODI matches for India, so far and scored 829 runs with eight half-centuries. She has played 76 T20Is and scored 875 runs.

Earlier in 2021, Krishnamurthy went through a tough period, when she lost her mother and sister due to COVID-19. Speaking about the mental aspect of dealing with a health crisis and the ensuing tragedy of such a magnitude, Krishnamurthy had said her mother and sister also suffered from anxiety while battling the illness.

"Mental strength is important. My oldest sister, Vatsala, had panic attacks before she passed away from COVID," the 28-year-old had said, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"My mom might also have panicked, because the night before she died of the virus, in my home town, Kadur, about 230km north-west of Bangalore, she learned that everybody else in the family had tested positive, including the kids. I don't know, but maybe that affected her," she added.

Talking about Arjun, he made his debut in the Karnataka Ranji team in December 2016. In the Karnataka Premier League, he has played 10 matches so far