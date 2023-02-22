The competition for places in the Indian team is such that a few failures for one player results in echoes for the selection of another player getting intensified. Over the last few days, KL Rahul's poor performances have resulted in a huge uproar on social media, led by former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, who continues to bat for Shubman Gill's inclusion in the Karnataka batter's place. As people on Twitter express their views on the 'KL Rahul saga', politician Shashi Tharoor has pulled wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson into the debate.

Reacting to a tweet slamming the Indian team management's persistence with KL Rahul despite his continuous failure, Tharoor wrote: "And what about @IamSanjuSamson ? Averaging 76 in ODIs and yet again omitted from the ODI squad against Australia. It's all very well to give non-performers a long rope but surely not at the expense of talented performers?"

And what about @IamSanjuSamson ? Averaging 76 in ODIs and yet again omitted from the ODI squad against Australia. It's all very well to give non-performers a long rope but surely not at the expense of talented performers? https://t.co/tg56JJMTue — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 21, 2023

As a matter of fact, Tharoor has been a great admirer of Samson. It isn't the first time that the Congress minister has spoken in favour of the wicket-keeper batter's selection in the Indian team.

While Sanju remains in the scheme of things in the white-ball formats for India, he isn't a confirmed regular at the moment.

As for KL Rahul, the opening batter did not have a very good 2022. After missing nearly half a year worth of action, the Karnataka lad blew hot and cold ever since Asia Cup 2022. He did score a few half-centuries but drew criticism from fans and some cricketers for his lack of attacking intent and his inability to fire during the most important matches for his team.

Rahul played four Tests last year in which he scored 137 runs at an average of 17.12, with one fifty. He had the best score of 50 in Tests.

In 10 ODIs last year, he scored 251 runs at an average of 27.88, with two half-centuries and the best score of 73.

In 16 T20Is in 2022, he scored 434 runs at an average of 28.93 and six half-centuries, with a best score of 62.

Overall in 30 matches last year, KL scored 822 runs at an average of 25.68, with nine half-centuries.

This year, Rahul has only scored only 38 runs in his three Test innings. Overall, he has aggregated 148 runs in five international matches across six innings at an average of 29.60 with one half-century and the best score of 64*.

With ANI inputs

