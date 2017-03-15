 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Shashank Manohar Quits As ICC Chairman

Updated: 15 March 2017 13:14 IST

The surprise move comes shortly after the ICC was embroiled in a controversy when it refused to take any action against Australian captain Steve Smith in the 'brain fade' issue in the Bengaluru Test.

Shashank Manohar Quits As ICC Chairman
Manohar has quit as boss of world cricket's governing body citing personal reasons. © AFP

Shashank Manohar has resigned as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to reports, Manohar has quit as boss of world cricket's governing body citing personal reasons.

The surprise move comes shortly after the ICC was embroiled in a controversy when it refused to take any action against Australian captain Steve Smith in the 'brain fade' issue in the Bengaluru Test.

That decision was criticised by several former and current players, including Sunil Gavaskar and South African Faf du Plessis

Topics : Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Ready To Move On After 'Brain Fade' Row
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Ready To Move On After 'Brain Fade' Row
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli is Starting to Panic, Says This Former Fast Bowler
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli is Starting to Panic, Says This Former Fast Bowler
Players Floored as Australian Cricket Match Turns Very Ugly
Players Floored as Australian Cricket Match Turns Very Ugly
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 08 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.