Shashank Manohar Quits As ICC Chairman

Shashank Manohar has resigned as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The surprise move comes shortly after the ICC was embroiled in a controversy when it refused to take any action against Australian captain Steve Smith in the 'brain fade' issue in the Bengaluru Test.

That decision was criticised by several former and current players, including Sunil Gavaskar and South African Faf du Plessis