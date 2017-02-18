Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif Charge-Sheeted By PCB

There is more trouble brewing up for Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) charge-sheeted both the players for their alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal that rocked the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on February 9. PCB charge-sheeted both the players under its anti-corruption code and gave them 14 days to respond to the charges. This was after both the accused players denied all charges levelled against them and pleaded not guilty.

Clearing their stance on the issue, PCB media manager Amjad Hussain Bhatti said that the players will have to respond to the charge-sheet within 14 days.

"If they plead not guilty the board will form a three-member tribunal under a Judge to hold proceedings. But if they accept charges a disciplinary commission will be formed to decide on their future," he said.

Although Bhatti confirmed that the players have every to plead not guilty and they can appeal in any court of law. He said the charge-sheet issued to them related to offences under the anti-corruption code.

The players have been in Lahore since the last three days, meeting with the PCB's Anti-Corruption head, Colonel (retd) Azam and the board's legal head and have been questioned after they were sent back home from Dubai on the second day of the PSL.

They were sent home after being suspended under the PCB's anti-corruption code.

"The players have been given 14 days to submit their response. All the things have been written in the charge-sheet and will be revealed once the process is complete. We can't reveal the details at the moment," Bhatti said.

But sources confirmed that Sharjeel and Khalid have been issued notices under the PCB's anti-corruption code for violation of clauses.

Both the players have been in touch with legal advisors. Bhatti said the PCB had a zero tolerance policy towards corrupt practices, which it believes, is a cancer eating at the heart of the game.

He said the ACU is continuing investigations into any questionable activity by any player or support staff.

(With PTI Inputs)




