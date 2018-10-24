 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Shane Warne Joins MCC World Cricket Committee

Updated: 24 October 2018 19:37 IST

The Marylebone Cricket Club committee is an independent panel of former and current players and umpires that can propose changes to the sport's laws.

Shane Warne Joins MCC World Cricket Committee
Shane Warne replaced former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh in the MCC committee. © AFP

Australian leg-spin legend Shane Warne will join an elite list of cricketers after being named to the MCC World Cricket Committee on Wednesday. Warne will replace former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh, who will step down after serving for six years. "We're delighted to welcome Shane on to the committee. Obviously, his profile in the world game is as big as they come and with his extensive experience, I am sure he will offer great insights into many different facets of the game," Mike Gatting, the chairman of the committee, said in a statement. 

"I'd also like to pay tribute to Rod Marsh, who leaves the committee after six years. He has provided valuable contributions across a variety of areas and we thank him for his efforts," he added.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) committee which comprises the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Kumar Sangakkara, Kumar Dharmasena, Ricky Ponting, Ian Bishop and Brendon McCullum, along with New Zealand woman player Suzie Bates, is an independent panel of former and current players and umpires that can propose changes to the sport's laws.

Commenting on his appointment to the prestigious committee, Warne said: "It is an honour to have been asked to be a member of the MCC World Cricket committee. It is an extremely exciting time for cricket and I hope that I will have plenty to offer in discussion and debate. I look forward to contributing to the work of the committee."

MCC World Cricket committee members are Mike Gatting (chairman), John Stephenson (MCC head of cricket), Shakib Al Hasan, Suzie Bates, Ian Bishop, Kumar Dharmasena, Sourav Ganguly, Tim May, Brendon McCullum, Ricky Ponting, Ramiz Raja, Kumar Sangakkara, Vince van der Bijl, Shane Warne.

Comments
Topics : Australia Cricket Team Shane Warne Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shane Warne will replace former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh
  • Delighted to welcome Shane on to the committee, said Mike Gatting
  • Rod Marsh will step down after serving for six years
Related Articles
Pakistan vs Australia: Shane Warne Says Australia Need
Pakistan vs Australia: Shane Warne Says Australia Need 'Kick Up The Backside'
Pakistan vs Australia: Shane Warne Blasts Australian Batsmen For Poor Performance In Second Test
Pakistan vs Australia: Shane Warne Blasts Australian Batsmen For Poor Performance In Second Test
Shane Warne Feels Joe Root Can Be
Shane Warne Feels Joe Root Can Be 'World's Best Batsman' If Freed From Captaincy
Shane Warne Reveals Who He Would Pick To Bat For His Life From Among Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara
Shane Warne Reveals Who He Would Pick To Bat For His Life From Among Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara
Shane Warne Recalls Bribery Offers, Relationships And Top Cricketers In His New Book
Shane Warne Recalls Bribery Offers, Relationships And Top Cricketers In His New Book
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.