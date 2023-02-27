Pakistan pacer and Lahore Qalandars captain, Shaheen Afridi, was on top his powers during a Pakistan Super League match against the Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi. The 22-year-old produced one of the finest new balls spells as he scalped two wickets in as many overs. After breaking Mohammad Haris' bat, before cleaning up the young opener, Shaheen also won the battle against his Pakistan teammate and Zalmi captain Babar. After being hit for a boundary, Shaheen stunned Babar with a brilliant in-swinging delivery, which the Pakistan captain failed to read.

Watch the video:

Shaheen ended the match with figures of five for 40 as Lahore Qalandars won the match by 40 runs.

Chasing a mammoth target of 242, Zalmi were restricted to a total of 201/9.

Earlier with the bat, Lahore put up a gigantic score of 241 runs on the board, with Fakhar Zaman (96 off 45), Abdullah Shafique (75 off 41) and Sam Billings (47 off 23) scoring the bulk of the runs.

The Shaheen vs Babar battle was already gaining a lot of traction before the match had begun. In the match, fair to say that Shaheen won the contest convincingly.

When Babar Azam was asked about his battle with Shaheen, the talismanic batter had given floored the entire media room with his response.

"Babar, you always meet everyone with a smiling face but tomorrow you face Shaheen Shah Afridi," the reporter had said before Babar interrupted.

"To to kar milein unhein? Kya kare, nahi khele fir? Aap bataye...(Should I cry and meet him, or should I not play? Please tell me...)," Babar said in response as everyone started to laugh.

