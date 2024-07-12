Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi found himself in the headlines after media reports claimed that he 'misbehaved' with head coach Gary Kirsten and other coaching staff during the England tour as well as the T20 World Cup 2024. The reports said that the managers accompanying the side were aware of the situation but they did not take any action against the pacer. While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not say anything on the topic, Shaheen took to social media to post a cryptic message. He posted a video of himself bowling at the nets along with the caption - "Rise Above".

Rise Above pic.twitter.com/m3CDKNFnpS — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) July 11, 2024

Earlier, Shaheen was accused of misbehaviour in multiple media reports in Pakistan.

"Shaheen misbehaved with the coaches and management during recent tours but no action was taken by the team managers on the pacer's inappropriate behaviour," sources told Geo News.

"Maintaining discipline in the team was the responsibility of the managers which is why it is being investigated why action was not taken against Shaheen despite misbehaving," the report added.

Meanwhile, PCB confirmed that they had notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services would no longer be required in the national selection committee set-up.

Razzaq was a part of the men's and women's selection committees, while Wahab was a selector of the men's team. Due to a lack of discipline, Wahab was also removed from the position of senior team manager along with team manager Rana Mansoor.

Over the last four years, the PCB has had six top selectors: Wahab, Mohammad Wasim, Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Haroon Rashid, and Misbah-ul-Haq, all of whom had brief tenures.

Sources informed Geo News that Wahab and Mansoor were involved in providing undue favours to certain players. The players who were supported by the duo and were included in the team were the ones who failed to perform.

(With ANI inputs)