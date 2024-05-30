Gautam Gambhir is now the cynosure of Kolkata Knight Riders after the IPL 2024 win. There is every reason for him to get all the adulation. He transformed a team that had been waiting for an IPL title for a decade into a champion side. Since joining KKR as a mentor. Gambhir had one mission. That mission - to take KKR to third IPL win - is successful. The joy of the entire KKR team knew no bounds after the IPL 2024 triumph on Sunday. Even KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, who has been a constant presence in his team's IPL 2024 matches, was happy.

Shah Rukh even said in his dressing room speech that he now intends to se Gautam Gambhir on the dance floor, an offer which was declined by the latter. Gambhir, in a recent interview was asked, after his dance prospect after KKR win. His reply was intersting.

"Aap galat aadmi se pooch rahe hai. Na mein dance kar sakta hu, na mein ga sakta hu. Lekin ha doosro ko dance karte hue dekh zaroos sakta hu and usko enjoy kar sakta hu. Wo maine zaroos kia. Shah Rukh bhai apne zindagi mein bahut successful rahe hai, aur bahut successful rahenge bhi. Lekin ek jagah jaha pe woh unsuccessful hai ki woh mujhe dance nahi kara paye. Mujhe lagta hai aage aane wale time mein bhi successful hone. Pas iss jagah pe woh successful nahi ho paenge kiuki main dance aur gaana ga hi nahi sakta (You are asking this to the wrong person. Neither can I dance, nor can I sing. Yes, I love to watch others dance and enjoy. Shah Rukh bhai has been very successful in his life and he will continue to be successful. But I think he won't be successful in this aspect as I can't dance or sing)," Gautam Gambhir said on Sportskeeda.

Several reports have claimed that Gambhir is one of the front-runner for the post but in a recent interview, after he mentored KKR to IPL 2024 title, he indicated something unique. He was asked about KKR now being a 'trophy-winning dressing room'.

"Today you are saying this because we have won our third trophy. But if you ask me, we are still two trophies away from MI and CSK. Today I am content, but again that hunger (is there) that you are still not the most successful team in the IPL, for that to happen you need to win the IPL three more times, which will require a lot of hard work. So I think, the next mission is that, if we can make KKR the most successful team in the IPL. There won't be any bigger feeling for me. But the journey abhi shuru hui hai (the journey has just started)," Gautam Gambhir said on Sportskeeda.

The official deadline for application submission for the post of Indian cricket team coach selection is over. Monday was the last date to submit the google sheets to be the next India coach.