Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra made a strong case for Shikhar Dhawan's inclusion in the squad for ICC World Cup 2023 but added that it looks highly unlikely that the veteran left-hander will be considered. There were reports that Dhawan will be considered for the Asian Games but the Indian selectors opted for a young side with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal being the opening batter choices. Chopra said that Dhawan has been quite effective for India in past ICC tournaments but it seems tough for him to make a comeback ahead of this year's competition.

“Shikhi boy's name should have been on this list but it seems like it won't be there because his name is not there for the West Indies tour as well and you didn't put his name for the Asian Games too. Aisa lagta hain ke team ne mooh mod sa liya hain (So it seems like the team has turned away from him)," he said on his YouTube channel.

Dhawan last played for India in an ODI encounter against Bangladesh back in December 2022. Chopra reiterated that the left-hander did not do much wrong but was replaced because of other options who were equally proficient in all three formats.

“When he played the last World Cup, he had a fracture and went out but not before scoring a century in that match as well. There is no competition for him in ODI cricket but at this point in time it doesn't look like the Indian selectors or team management are thinking about him at all."

“It is like you are doing very well but suddenly someone comes and because he is a three-format player and is doing well in multiple places, he goes ahead of you. You say - ‘I never lost in the race but what happened actually? Some other player won some other race, so why was I dropped?”