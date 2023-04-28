A hilarious exchange between former Indian cricket team all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and Chennai Super Kings star Ravindra Jadeja left social media in splits on Thursday. Ahead of CSK's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals, Jadeja took to Twitter to post pictures of his practice with the caption - “Not taking anything granted”. Yuvraj did not waste any time as he came up with a funny response to the post. “Except for your hairstyle, sir,” he wrote in the comment section. Social media users spotted the exchange and started reacting with their own one-liners.

Not taking anything granted! pic.twitter.com/XIkGbg2LEo — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 26, 2023

Smarting from back-to-back defeats, Rajasthan Royals would hope to bounce back with a win, but it will be easier said than done as the MS Dhoni-led team has been on a rampage with three victories on the trot.

Except your hairstyle sir — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 26, 2023

With their top-order comprising Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube firing together most of the time, CSK have notched up three easy wins while the Royals have lost their last two matches.

Thursday's match could turn out to be a battle between CSK's top-order batters and the world class spinners of the Royals.

Conway is the second most prolific batter so far this season with 314 runs from seven matches while a "transformed" Rahane, who hit a 71 not out off just 29 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, has been in devastating form with 209 runs from five games, at a stupendous strike rate of 199.04, the highest among the batters.

The Royals can take a bit of solace from the fact they emerged victorious in their first meeting of this season against CSK. However, even then CSK nearly pulled off a win as their talisman Dhoni turned the clock back with his batting, before going down by three runs in front of their home crowd.

However, things are different at the moment with Chennai registering their fifth win of the season, against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, to grab the top position in the standings with 10 points.

(With PTI inputs)