Sarfaraz Khan Scores Century In Ranji Trophy After Australia Test Snub. Twitter Reacts
Despite not getting a place in the 17-member Indian squad for the first two Test of the four-match series against Australia, there is no stopping Sarfaraz Khan
Despite not getting a place in the 17-member Indian squad for the first two Tests of the four-match series against Australia, there is no stopping Sarfaraz Khan. The right-handed batter, who has consistently scored runs in the domestic circuit over the past few years, scored a century for Mumbai against Delhi in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Group B game between the sides at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The star batter hit 125 off 155 balls with the help of 16 fours and four sixes as his knock helped Mumbai post 293 runs before the side was bundled out.
Fans on social media lauded Sarfaraz khan for his century, while some also lashed out at the selection committee for leaving him out for the first two Australia Tests.
Check out some of the reactions here:
How better should a player like #SarfarazKhan perform to 'catch the eyeballs' of the national selectors ? #century#BCCI #sarfarazkhan #sarfrazkhanazmi @BCCI @sarfankhan97 pic.twitter.com/j9jDsyPW9O— Raiyan Azmi (@raiyanazmi10) January 17, 2023
Sir,— Anash (@_i_a_m_Indian_) January 17, 2023
Actually #SarfarazKhan doesn't have tattoos on his body... And yes His hair style is not that good enough for Matching selection criteria...
The perfect definition of unstoppable#SarfarazKhan #RanjiTrophy@sarfarazkhan977 pic.twitter.com/ZWJrcrt1Jr— Rohan Tribhuvan (@rohan9689) January 17, 2023
Another century for #SarfarazKhan— Soham Ghosh (@i_SohamGhosh) January 17, 2023
Can't ignore him for too long. You have to take notice of how he is dominating domestic cricket at the moment.
Shame on the selection! Shame!#SarfarazKhan #BCCI #TeamIndia #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/ca20IM2Psa— (@the_ansar_) January 17, 2023
January 17, 2023
While Sarfaraz Khan has been a live wire in the ongoing Raji Trophy season, he was equally impressive in the previous one. In the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy, Sarfaraz scored 982 runs at an average of 122.75 with four centuries and two half-centuries. His highest score was 275. Meanwhile, the ongoing edition sees him amass 431 runs at an average of 107.75 and a strike-rate of 70.54 with two centuries, and one half-century.