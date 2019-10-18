 
Sarfaraz Ahmed Sacked As Pakistan Captain, Azhar Ali Takes Over In Tests, Babar Azam In T20Is

Updated: 18 October 2019 13:55 IST
Sarfaraz Ahmed has been sacked as Pakistan captain in Tests and T20Is, the country's cricket board announced on Friday.

Sarfaraz Ahmed Sacked As Pakistan Captain, Azhar Ali Takes Over In Tests, Babar Azam In T20Is
Sarfarz Ahmed has been removed as Pakistan skipper from both Tests and T20Is. © AFP

Sarfaraz Ahmed has been sacked as Pakistan captain in Tests and T20Is, the country's cricket board announced on Friday. It remains to be seen who will lead the side in ODIs, with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) saying that a decision will be "finalised in due course". Pakistan's next ODI assignment is not until July next year, a three-match series against the Netherlands in Amstelveen. The PCB said Azhar Ali will lead the side in Test matches, while Babar Azam has been appointed the new T20I captain. Not only has Sarfaraz lost his captaincy, but due to the "drop in his overall form", he has been dropped from both the Test and T20I sides.

More to follow...

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sarfaraz Ahmed Sarfaraz Ahmed Mohammad Babar Azam Babar Azam Azhar Ali Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Board Cricket
Highlights
  • Sarfaraz Ahmed sacked as Pakistan's Test, T20I captain
  • Azhar Ali named Pakistan's new Test captain
  • Babar Azam takes over as T20I captain
