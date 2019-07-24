 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Ehsan Mani Appointed Chairperson Of Key ICC Committee

Updated: 24 July 2019 10:19 IST

Ehsan Mani's appointment as Chairperson of the ICC's Financial and Commercial Affairs Committee was made during last week's ICC Annual Conference.

Ehsan Mani Appointed Chairperson Of Key ICC Committee
Ehsan Mani has also been included in the ICC Audit Committee, to be chaired by India's Yuvraj Narayan. © AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has been appointed as Chairperson of the ICC's Financial and Commercial Affairs Committee (F&CA). The appointment was made during last week's ICC Annual Conference. According to a PCB press statement, "the F&CA is one of the ICC's most important committees, which assists the organisation in discharging its responsibilities in relation to all financial and commercial matters relating to and concerning it." Mani, who is a Chartered Accountant by profession, will return to the position nearly after 17 years. He was the ICC's first-ever F&CA Chairman in 1996 and served until 2002.

Mani will chair the committee that will also include Indra Nooyi (independent director), Amitabh Choudhary (BCCI), Chris Nenzani (CSA), Imran Khawaja (ICC Vice-Chairman), Earl Eddings (CA) and Colin Graves (ECB). ICC chairman Shashank Manohar and ICC chief executive officer Manu Sawhney will also sit on the F&CA as ex-officio members.

"I am grateful to the ICC Chairman for the confidence he has reposed in me and look forward to working with Manu Sawhney and his team," said Mani.

Mani has also been included in the ICC Audit Committee, which will be chaired by India's Yuvraj Narayan.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article International Cricket Council Pakistan Cricket Board Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ehsan Mani will chair the committee that will also include Indra Nooyi
  • He was the ICC's first-ever F&CA Chairman in 1996 and served until 2002
  • Ehsan Mani has also been included in the ICC Audit Committee
Related Articles
Sachin Tendulkar "Humbled" After Induction Into ICC Hall Of Fame
Sachin Tendulkar "Humbled" After Induction Into ICC Hall Of Fame
ICC Will Not Suspend Captains For Slow Over-Rates
ICC Will Not Suspend Captains For Slow Over-Rates
Cricket Australia Supports ICC
Cricket Australia Supports ICC's Concussion Substitutes Move
"One Decision Has Ended So Many Careers," Cricketer Tweets After ICC Suspends Zimbabwe Cricket
"One Decision Has Ended So Many Careers," Cricketer Tweets After ICC Suspends Zimbabwe Cricket
Rohit Sharma Makes ICC
Rohit Sharma Makes ICC's Top Five "Special" Batsmen's List
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.