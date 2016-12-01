Sanju Samson Faces KCA Probe For Violating Code of Conduct

Sanju Samson allegedly violated the code of conduct during Kerala's Ranji match vs Goa.

Sanju Samson allegedly violated the code of conduct during Kerala's Ranji match vs Goa. © AFP

Kochi:

Kerala batsman Sanju Samson, who has played one Twenty20 match for India, is facing disciplinary action from the state cricket association for allegedly violating the code of conduct during the team's recent Ranji Trophy against Goa.

Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) after he allegedly went out of the venue of the match without informing the team management.

He also allegedly broke a bat in the dressing room after a match. He returned to the venue in the evening after the team management made several efforts to contact him, KCA sources said.

Sources said the association has constituted a four-member committee to probe the allegations against the young cricketer.

Former Kerala players S Ramesh, P Ranganathan and Adv Sreejith are the members of the four-member enquiry committee headed by former KCA President T R Balakrishnan, a source said.

The panel will also probe the allegations that Sanju's father used inappropriate language against KCA office-bearers during a telephonic conversation, sources said.

Sanju's father Samson, however, rejected the charges against his son.

"Sanju has not violated any discipline," he told a TV news channel.

The player has not reacted to the allegations against him.

Sanju is not part of Kerala's playing XI in the ongoing Ranji Trophy game against Tripura in Cuttack. After a 154 against Jammu and Kashmir, Sanju managed just 180 runs in his next 10 innings.