Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has come under the scanner after his recent remarks on former India pacer R Vinay Kumar. Manjrekar, who is part of the commentary team for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, was recently asked whether the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) deploy any special approach to counter fast bowling at the domestic level. In response, Manjrekar pointed out how BCCI had asked state associations to prepare tracks with extra grass, but the practice has been discontinued now.

Manjrekar further suggested that BCCI's initiative allowed medium pacers like Vinay Kumar to statpad in the domestic circuit.

"Few years back, extra grass was laid on pitches for domestic matches. That's gone now. What it also did was medim pacers like Vinay Kumar, with no disrespect for him, started topping the wicket-taking charts. Because all they needed to do with grass on pitch was bowl at 120 kmph in that area and got wickets," Manjrekar was heard as saying live on air.

Reacting to the comments made by Manjrekar, Vinay Kumar has now slammed the former India batter for his remarks on air. Taking to social media platform X, Vinay Kumar took a sly dig at Manjrekar.

"Sanjay bhai with due respect, your speed gun requires urgent servicing. 120KMPH Seriously? With God's grace I take pride in my achievements, I am contented, satisfied and happy with my life. Medium pacer like Vinay Kumar has worked really hard to become the 1st Indian fast bowler to take 100 IPL wickets also played for the country in all the formats. I take pride in my bowling. Anyways best wishes and regards," Vinay Kumar posted.

A fan also called out Manjrekar for his derogatory remarks on air. "What was this horrible statement from Sanjay Manjrekar, what does he mean by medium pacers like Vinay Kumar started topping the wicket takers list," the fan posted.