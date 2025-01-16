Australia teenager Sam Konstas might have played just two Tests so far, but the opening batter is already enjoying a huge fan following Down Under. The youngster caught the limelight on his debut after clashing with Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah during the Boxing Day Test against India in Melbourne last month. However, the 19-year-old made the headlines for his fearless batting as he took on the Indian quicks for fun. While Konstas did manage to ruffle a few feathers back in India, the youngster was also successful in generating a never-before-seen fandom.

Having said that, a man crashed his car after forgetting to apply the handbrake, just to get a picture with Konstas. A viral video capturing the entire moment has surfaced on social media.

After spotting Konstas on the streets, a man quickly parked his car in order to click a picture with arguably the next big thing in Australian cricket.

However, the man forgot to apply the handbreakes. Since the car was on a slope, it slowly began moving, only to collide with another vehicle parked in front of it.

The man almost tumbled too the ground while trying to stop the car from crashing, but was unable to do so. It is not clear whether he got the chance to click a selfie with Konstas afterwards.

Following his exploits against India in Melbourne and Sydney, Konstas has now earned himself for Australia's upcoming Test series in Sri Lanka.

Western Australia all-rounder Cooper Connolly, 21, is in line to make his Test debut, with selectors prizing his ability to bowl left-arm offspin, an asset on Sri Lanka's turning pitches.

Australia beat India 3-1 in the recently concluded home series.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (capt), Travis Head, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

