The yearly extravaganza of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2023 concluded with franchises shattering some all-time records. England all-rounder Sam Curran hit the jackpot, fetching INR 18.50 crore from Punjab Kings. Curran's international teammate Ben Stokes also bagged a whopping deal from Chennai Super Kings, who splashed INR 16.25 crore for the all-rounder's services. Overseas all-rounders were expected to fetch big deals in the auction and that certainly happened. Even Australia's Cameron Green, who displayed his attacking ability on the last tour of India, became the second-most-expensive buy in IPL auction history, going to Mumbai Indians for INR 17.50 crore.

England batter Harry Brook was high on many franchises' wishlists ahead of the start of the auction. He triggered an intense bidding war between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the race for his signature was won by Kavya Maran's franchise, with the player costing INR 13.25 crore.

Shivam Mavi, Mayank Agarwal, Mukesh Kumar hit jackpot:

Among the uncapped Indian players, Shivam Mavi turned a few heads as Gujarat Titans spent a whopping INR 6 crore for his services. The pacer has been playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders for a few seasons but didn't quite manage to make the step up. But, the Titans remained keen on availing his services despite topsy-turvy performances in previous seasons.

Among the capped Indians, former Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal received the biggest bid of all. He was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs. 8.25 crore. With the Sunrisers also being without a captain, having let go of Kane Williamson, Mayank could be given the responsibility to lead the franchise.

Uncapped Indian Mukesh Kumar, who was the net bowler for Delhi Capitals last season, got a fat paycheque. With his skills, Mukesh is expected to be used diligently in the powerplays in the next season.

Chennai Super Kings, who are known to put their faith in veterans, bought Ajinkya Rahane for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh.

Mumbai Indians, who are expected to have the services of Jofra Archer for the first time since buying him in the last auction, have put faith in a few youngsters. But with Cameron Green, Tim David, and Jofra Archer in the overseas lot, the franchise is more than ready to tackle all challenges in the next season.

In the last part of the auction, England batter Joe Root finally found a franchise as Rajasthan Royals bought him for his base price of INR 1 crore.

