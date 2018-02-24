Sachin Tendulkar's Lucky Date Is 24, He Realises After A Tweet

"Friends please settle down, I'll get more emotional. It's hard to believe my wonderful journey is coming to an end, my life between 22 yards for 24 years has come to an end," Sachin Tendulkar had said during his farewell speech when his glorious cricketing journey came to an end. The importance of number 24 and the date holds special significance in his life. The master blaster on Saturday walked down memory lane when he came across a tweet by his fan's handle --Sachinist.com. The tweet read," 24 has always been God's lucky number. He was born on 24. 30 years back this day, He stitched together 664 with @vinodkambli349 . 8 years back this day, He scored the DIVINE 200. Thanks @sachin_rt ,for all the incredible memories."

Thanks @sachin_rt ,for all the incredible memories.

To this Sachin replied by saying," Didn't realise it until now but the 24th is a lucky date for me. Those memories will forever be etched in my heart."

Didn't realise it until now but the 24th is a lucky date for me. Those memories will forever be etched in my heart.

Sachin, born on 24th April 1973, became the first male cricketer in the world to score 200 in a One-day international innings back in 2010. He scored an unbeaten 200 in 147 balls, which was studded with 25 fours and three sixes. This also became the highest individual score in the history of limited overs cricket. Sachin broke Saeed Anwar and Charles Coventry's record of 194 runs, which they held jointly in the 50-over cricket. Sachin's record was broken by teammate Virender Sehwag in 2011 against the West Indies. And now, six more double hundreds have been scored, three by India's Rohit Sharma.

#ThisDay in 2010 the great @sachin_rt became the first batsman to score a double ton in ODI cricket.



He faced 147 balls and scored the first double century with 25 fours and 3 sixes against South Africa at Gwalior #Legend.