Sachin Tendulkar is an inspiration to many. His on-field exploits has made him one of the most admired cricketers ever. Tendulkar has the record of most international centuries in world cricket. he is also a popular figure world-wide. Among his fans are actor and cricket enthusiast Saiyami Kher. The actor, who has acted in cricket-based movie Ghoomer, recently met the cricket great on the sideline of promoting her movie. "What's the one dream you had as a child that you never thought could never come true? Mine was that someday, I would get to meet @sachin_rt my hero, my inspiration, my teacher. I have loved and learnt this game watching him play," Kher posted on X.

In the video post, Tendulkar can be seen telling Kher to bowl with the left hand, which is what her character does in the movie.

Sachin Tendulkar is unarguably one of the greatest batters ever to play the gentlemen's game. Making his debut in 1989, the former India batter went on to smash numerous records and scripted a new chapter in the history of cricket. Sachin, who had a 24-year-long international career, is still the highest run-scorer in the ODIs and Tests. Recently, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar lavished praise on Sachin stating that the legendary batter had an "extraordinary" talent as he faced a variety of bowlers from all over the world.

In his lengthy cricketing journey, the 'Master Blaster' faced many great bowlers like Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee, Akhtar and many more. The India legend still went on to register great knocks.

"The reason I call Sachin the greatest of all time is because he had to first face Warne, McGrath, Wasim Akram, West Indies and South Africa pace batteries. Then after 10 years he had to face fastest bowlers like Brett Lee, me, Dale Steyn and the other guys. I just thought this guy is crazy, this is not normal, nothing less than extraordinary," Akhtar told RevSportz.