The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a massive Rs 58 crore cash reward for the Indian cricket team that won the Champions Trophy 2025 title. It was a special campaign for the Rohit Sharma-led side as it did not lose a single game and clinched the title comfortably with a victory over New Zealand in the summit clash. According to the official release, the cash reward will "cover the players, coaching and support staff and members of the men's selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar".

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is delighted to announce a cash reward of INR 58 Crore for Team India following their triumph at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This financial recognition honours the players, coaching and support staff and members of the Men's Selection Committee."

"Under the able and astute leadership of Captain Rohit Sharma, India dominated the tournament, registering four commanding victories en route to the final. The team began their campaign with a solid six-wicket win over Bangladesh, then secured a convincing six-wicket triumph against Pakistan. They continued their momentum with a 44-run victory over New Zealand before ultimately overcoming Australia by four wickets in the semi-final," the official press release from BCCI stated.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)