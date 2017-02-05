Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag's Twitter Exchange Leaves Indian Cricket Fans Mesmerised

The Virender Sehwag-Sachin Tendulkar partnership was widely regarded as among the most destructive in ODI cricket history. The two right-handers dominated bowlers all over the world and propelled India to the final of the 2003 ICC World Cup. In 93 innings, the duo scored 3919 runs at an average of 42.13 with 18 fifty-run and 12 hundred-run stands. An opening partnership of 182 runs was their highest. Sehwag's aggressive and carefree attitude helped ease off the pressure from Tendulkar. In a sense, batting brilliance of the duo up top helped India emerge as a strong ODI team under Sourav Ganguly.

After the retirement of the two superstars, fans rarely get to see them together. Most interactions between Tendulkar and Sehwag are restricted to media commitments during cricket matches. Hence, it was wonderful to see Tendulkar and Sehwag spend time together in Delhi.

Viru took to Twitter to share the details of this 'darshan' with his fans and followers. Tendulkar too indulged in some banter with his former batting partner.

God ji ke Darshan in Delhi .@sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/RHqsfS2xY6 - Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 4, 2017

Arre @virendersehwag, thodi der ruk jata to yeh photo use karleta :-) always a joy to meet you! pic.twitter.com/HdXxXDnsM9 - sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 4, 2017

Hahaha ! Hamesha se hi jaldi me raha hoon God ji :)

Pleasure is always of the one who gets to meet you @sachin_rt . https://t.co/wPZcvFdvTg - Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 4, 2017

This delightful exchange between the iconic cricketers, however, left Indian cricket fans absolutely mesmerised.

@virendersehwag @sachin_rt and my pleasure is just see u both in single pic. - Abhishek Ranjan (@abhishek14699) February 4, 2017

@virendersehwag @sachin_rt Two legends in one frame.!!! Sir ji looking superb.!!! Simply wow?? - Archie Agarwal (@archi_agarwal) February 4, 2017

Sehwag often refers to Tendulkar as 'God ji' on the social micro-blogging site. The two have remained close friends even after stepping away from the Indian cricket team's dressing room. Tendulkar recently visited Sehwag's school to inspire the students. This is one partnership that has continued even off the field.