Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Wish People On Ganesh Chaturthi

Millions of people on Friday enthusiastically welcomed Lord Ganesha, marking the start of the 10-day Ganeshotsav festival all over the country. Not just film-stars, politicians and corporate bigwigs, but sportspersons too joined the celebrations in a big way. Many cricketers and sportspersons took to Twitter and wished the country on this auspicious occasion.

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture with his wife Anjali worshiping Lord Ganesha.

Tendulkar also shared a video message for his fans from his twitter handle.

Here's how the sports fraternity wished Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to the nation:

Pan chadhe Phool Chadhe Aur Chadhe Meva, Laduan ko Bhog lage Sant kare seva ! A very Happy #GaneshChaturthi .

Bolo, Ganpati Bappa Morya ! pic.twitter.com/NE7d69InzT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 25, 2017

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Mangal Murti Morya! Wishing you and your family a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi?? pic.twitter.com/qIorYm57Rw — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 25, 2017

May the blessings of Lord Ganesha always be upon you. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/lI6sx8zQXX — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 25, 2017

The people of Mumbai on Friday welcomed Lord Ganesh with the deity's idols -- from small to grand and decked up in vibrant colours -- installed in thousands of households and various pandals in the city.

The Ganesh Chaturthi marks the 125th celebration of the festival after freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak called upon the people in 1892 to turn the private, household festival into a gala event.

(With PTI inputs)