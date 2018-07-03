Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Send Hilarious Birthday Wishes To Harbhajan Singh

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh turned 38 on Saturday and wishes poured in for him from all quarters. Past and current Indian cricketers took the lead in wishing Harbhajan, who bowled many match-winning spells for India. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, who is known for his witty and humorous tweets and puns, came up with a hilarious tweet to wish his former team-mate Harbhajan. Sehwag share a picture with Harbhajan of playing days and wrote: "The chutney to our Bhajji and the life of all places, wishing @harbhajan_singh a very very Happy Birthday. Stay blessed !."

The chutney to our Bhajji and the life of all places, wishing @harbhajan_singh a very very Happy Birthday . Stay blessed ! pic.twitter.com/PP11TcTieT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2018

Sachin Tendulkar also wished Harbhajan but in Tamil.

Suresh Raina, who is currently on international duty in England, shared a picture with Harbhajan Singh in Chennai Super Kings jersey. "Wish you a very happy birthday Paji @harbhajan_singh. My big brother deserves nothing but the best! Wish you all the success and happiness! #HappyBirthdayBhajji," Raina's post read.

Wish you a very happy birthday Paji @harbhajan_singh ??????

My big brother deserves nothing but the best! Wish you all the success and happiness! #HappyBirthdayBhajji pic.twitter.com/12NxpspXPZ — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 2, 2018

Here's how Harbhajan's former and current team-mates wished him on his big day.

Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh . Wish you love, success and happiness! pic.twitter.com/hgOjZhFs8d — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 3, 2018

Wish you a very happy birthday bajju pa @harbhajan_singh — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) July 3, 2018

Many more happy returns of the day, @harbhajan_singh . May your life be filled with love, joy and goodness. A very Happy Birthday, Bhajji ! pic.twitter.com/3l8OT2JDNB — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 3, 2018

India's top 10 off-spinners ?



10. It's

9. Difficult

8. To

7. Choose

6. Because

5. We've

4. Seen

3. So many good

2. Off-spinners over the years

1. @harbhajan_singh



Happy birthday, Bhajju Pa ??#CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/3i8C79xIIO — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 3, 2018

May all your wishes and dreams come true, Bhajju pa @harbhajan_singh ! #HappyBirthdayBhajjupa — Murali Vijay (@mvj888) July 3, 2018

Happy Birthday big brother @harbhajan_singh Paaji! May you have a wonderful year ahead! Lots of love and goodwishes ?? pic.twitter.com/UWSgRCdBjt — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) July 3, 2018

Harbhajan was the part of the victorious Chennai Super Kings team, who lifted the Indian Premier League 2018 title.

The experienced spinner last played in India jersey was in 2016 during a T20I match against the United Arab Emirates in Dhaka.

Harbhajan, who was the part of the 2011 World Cup winning Team India, has represented India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is.