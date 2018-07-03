Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Send Hilarious Birthday Wishes To Harbhajan Singh

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh turned 38 on Saturday and wishes poured in for him from all quarters. Past and current Indian cricketers took the lead in wishing Harbhajan, who bowled many match-winning spells for India. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, who is known for his witty and humorous tweets and puns, came up with a hilarious tweet to wish his former team-mate Harbhajan. Sehwag share a picture with Harbhajan of playing days and wrote: "The chutney to our Bhajji and the life of all places, wishing @harbhajan_singh a very very Happy Birthday. Stay blessed !."
The chutney to our Bhajji and the life of all places, wishing @harbhajan_singh a very very Happy Birthday . Stay blessed ! pic.twitter.com/PP11TcTieT— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2018
Sachin Tendulkar also wished Harbhajan but in Tamil.
???? ?? ? ???? ?????? ???????, @harbhajan_singh! ??? ? ?????????? pic.twitter.com/UYOiCQF4mO— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 3, 2018
Suresh Raina, who is currently on international duty in England, shared a picture with Harbhajan Singh in Chennai Super Kings jersey. "Wish you a very happy birthday Paji @harbhajan_singh. My big brother deserves nothing but the best! Wish you all the success and happiness! #HappyBirthdayBhajji," Raina's post read.
Wish you a very happy birthday Paji @harbhajan_singh ??????— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 2, 2018
My big brother deserves nothing but the best! Wish you all the success and happiness! #HappyBirthdayBhajji pic.twitter.com/12NxpspXPZ
Here's how Harbhajan's former and current team-mates wished him on his big day.
Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh . Wish you love, success and happiness! pic.twitter.com/hgOjZhFs8d— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 3, 2018
Wish you a very happy birthday bajju pa @harbhajan_singh— Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) July 3, 2018
Many more happy returns of the day, @harbhajan_singh . May your life be filled with love, joy and goodness. A very Happy Birthday, Bhajji ! pic.twitter.com/3l8OT2JDNB— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 3, 2018
India's top 10 off-spinners ?— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 3, 2018
10. It's
9. Difficult
8. To
7. Choose
6. Because
5. We've
4. Seen
3. So many good
2. Off-spinners over the years
1. @harbhajan_singh
Happy birthday, Bhajju Pa ??#CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/3i8C79xIIO
May all your wishes and dreams come true, Bhajju pa @harbhajan_singh ! #HappyBirthdayBhajjupa— Murali Vijay (@mvj888) July 3, 2018
??????— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 3, 2018
Happy birthday to 2011 @cricketworldcup winner, @harbhajan_singh! pic.twitter.com/IBYRhIsiIq
Happy Birthday big brother @harbhajan_singh Paaji! May you have a wonderful year ahead! Lots of love and goodwishes ?? pic.twitter.com/UWSgRCdBjt— Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) July 3, 2018
Harbhajan was the part of the victorious Chennai Super Kings team, who lifted the Indian Premier League 2018 title.
The experienced spinner last played in India jersey was in 2016 during a T20I match against the United Arab Emirates in Dhaka.
Harbhajan, who was the part of the 2011 World Cup winning Team India, has represented India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is.