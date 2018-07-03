 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Send Hilarious Birthday Wishes To Harbhajan Singh

Updated: 03 July 2018 14:15 IST

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh turned 38 on Saturday and wishes poured in for him from all quarters.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Send Hilarious Birthday Wishes To Harbhajan Singh
Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh turned 38 on Saturday. © Twitter

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh turned 38 on Saturday and wishes poured in for him from all quarters. Past and current Indian cricketers took the lead in wishing Harbhajan, who bowled many match-winning spells for India. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, who is known for his witty and humorous tweets and puns, came up with a hilarious tweet to wish his former team-mate Harbhajan. Sehwag share a picture with Harbhajan of playing days and wrote: "The chutney to our Bhajji and the life of all places, wishing @harbhajan_singh a very very Happy Birthday. Stay blessed !."

Sachin Tendulkar also wished Harbhajan but in Tamil.

Suresh Raina, who is currently on international duty in England, shared a picture with Harbhajan Singh in Chennai Super Kings jersey. "Wish you a very happy birthday Paji @harbhajan_singh. My big brother deserves nothing but the best! Wish you all the success and happiness! #HappyBirthdayBhajji," Raina's post read.

Here's how Harbhajan's former and current team-mates wished him on his big day.

Harbhajan was the part of the victorious Chennai Super Kings team, who lifted the Indian Premier League 2018 title.

The experienced spinner last played in India jersey was in 2016 during a T20I match against the United Arab Emirates in Dhaka.

Harbhajan, who was the part of the 2011 World Cup winning Team India, has represented India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Harbhajan Singh Sachin Tendulkar Virender Sehwag Suresh Raina Mohammad Kaif VVS Laxman Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh turned 38 on Saturday
  • Past and current Indian cricketers took the lead in wishing Harbhajan
  • Sehwag came up with a hilarious tweet to wish
Related Articles
Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Send Hilarious Birthday Wishes To Harbhajan Singh
Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Send Hilarious Birthday Wishes To Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson Compare Yuvraj Singh With Shahid Afridi
Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson Compare Yuvraj Singh With Shahid Afridi
Syed Mushtaq Ali: Rishabh Pant Stars In Delhi Win; Punjab Down Karnakata In Thriller
Syed Mushtaq Ali: Rishabh Pant Stars In Delhi Win; Punjab Down Karnakata In Thriller
Harbhajan Singh Backs India To Bounce Back In Third Test Against South Africa
Harbhajan Singh Backs India To Bounce Back In Third Test Against South Africa
'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi': Harbhajan Singh's Special Message To Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 27 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.