 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar Turns 46, Twitter Abuzz With Wishes

Updated: 24 April 2019 13:01 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Sachin Tendulkar has been a big hit on social media since his retirement.

Sachin Tendulkar Turns 46, Twitter Abuzz With Wishes
On April 2, 2011, Sachin Tendulkar realised his dream of winning the World Cup. © Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar, in his career that lasted 24 years, broke records at will, amassing 34,357 runs, thus achieving a demi-god status in Indian cricket. Sachin Tendulkar retired from all forms of cricket in 2013 and is currently associated with the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians as the team icon. Tendulkar, whose signature straight drives were a treat for the sore eyes, turned 46 on Wednesday and wishes for the legend poured in from across the country.

Former teammates Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman, Mohammad Kaif posted their wishes on Twitter while Ajinkya Rahane revealed the valuable advice Tendulkar gave him.

Sachin Tendulkar, who made his international debut at the age of 16 in 1989, is the leading run scorer in Tests, with 15,921 runs and One-Day Internationals, with 18,426 runs.

He is also the only player to score more than 30,000 runs in all forms of international cricket.

Tendulkar holds the record for highest number of centuries in both Tests (51) and ODIs (49) and he is the only man to score 100 centuries in international cricket.

Moreover, Tendulkar was the first player to score a double century in ODIs.

On April 2, 2011, Tendulkar realised his dream of winning the World Cup.

In 2014, Tendulkar was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, by then president Pranab Mukherjee. He became the first sportsperson, as well as the youngest person to receive the award.

Tendulkar is also an Arjuna Awardee (1994), a Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awardee (1997), Padma Shri recipient (1999) and Padma Vibhushan recipient (2008).

Sachin Tendulkar played his last Test match against the Windies at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 16, 2013.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Cricket Mumbai Indians
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar retired from all forms of cricket in 2013
  • Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut at the age of 16 in 1989
  • Sachin Tendulkar was the first player to score a double century in ODIs
Related Articles
Pakistan Opener Abid Ali Seeks Batting Advice From Sachin Tendulkar For World Cup
Pakistan Opener Abid Ali Seeks Batting Advice From Sachin Tendulkar For World Cup
"Past Meets Future": Twitter Can
"Past Meets Future": Twitter Can't Keep Calm As Prithvi Shaw Dines With Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar Meets Brian Lara To "Discuss Cricket, Golf And More"
Sachin Tendulkar Meets Brian Lara To "Discuss Cricket, Golf And More"
Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid
Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid's Fight For Revenue Share Benefitting Current Cricketers: Virender Sehwag
Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar Bat For "Universal Health" On World Health Day
Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar Bat For "Universal Health" On World Health Day
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.