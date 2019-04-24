Sachin Tendulkar Turns 46, Twitter Abuzz With Wishes

Sachin Tendulkar, in his career that lasted 24 years, broke records at will, amassing 34,357 runs, thus achieving a demi-god status in Indian cricket. Sachin Tendulkar retired from all forms of cricket in 2013 and is currently associated with the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians as the team icon. Tendulkar, whose signature straight drives were a treat for the sore eyes, turned 46 on Wednesday and wishes for the legend poured in from across the country.

Former teammates Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman, Mohammad Kaif posted their wishes on Twitter while Ajinkya Rahane revealed the valuable advice Tendulkar gave him.

Happy Birthday to a very special cricketer and human being who gave many memorable moments to us and cricket lovers around the world. He was and continues to be a hero and an inspiration @sachin_rt . #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/UF9IW1eUkv — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 24, 2019

Happy birthday paji.. A man I know who is a better human being than a cricketer.. PAJI WE LOVE YOU ⁦@sachin_rt⁩ #HappyBirthdaySachinpic.twitter.com/EDVJdHrMk9 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 24, 2019

Thanks for inspiring millions like me to dream...and for turning us into believers. Keep shining. Keep inspiring. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt paji pic.twitter.com/KLfNuiZqRe — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 24, 2019

Many more happy returns of the day to the little boy who stole a billion hearts with his resolve and genius , now a man who continues to inspire , @sachin_rt Paaji.#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/ulyAxc6lFn — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 24, 2019

Happy Birthday to one of the greatest to ever grace the game @sachin_rt Sir!

You will always be an inspiration to millions of growing cricketers pic.twitter.com/N6mVjKCEBx — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) April 24, 2019

'Your attitude is what takes you forward in life'.

I shall never forget the valuable advices that you shared with me. Wish you a very happy birthday, @sachin_rt Sir. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/9aFPFhV7KN — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 24, 2019

Sachin Tendulkar, who made his international debut at the age of 16 in 1989, is the leading run scorer in Tests, with 15,921 runs and One-Day Internationals, with 18,426 runs.

He is also the only player to score more than 30,000 runs in all forms of international cricket.

Tendulkar holds the record for highest number of centuries in both Tests (51) and ODIs (49) and he is the only man to score 100 centuries in international cricket.

Moreover, Tendulkar was the first player to score a double century in ODIs.

On April 2, 2011, Tendulkar realised his dream of winning the World Cup.

In 2014, Tendulkar was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, by then president Pranab Mukherjee. He became the first sportsperson, as well as the youngest person to receive the award.

Tendulkar is also an Arjuna Awardee (1994), a Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awardee (1997), Padma Shri recipient (1999) and Padma Vibhushan recipient (2008).

Sachin Tendulkar played his last Test match against the Windies at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 16, 2013.