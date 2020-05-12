Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly , two of the most prolific batsmen to have played the game for India, complimented each other throughout their career and scored 8,227 runs together -- the most by any batting pair in the One-day Internationals (ODIs). The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday took to Twitter to hail the greatest ODI batting pair. To give fans an idea of the pair's greatness, the ICC reminded them that "no other pair has crossed even 6,000 runs together in ODIs".

Sachin Tendulkar Sourav Ganguly in ODIs:



Partnerships: 176

Runs: 8,227

Average: 47.55



The ICC's post even drew Tendulkar's attention but the batting maestro took a dig at modern cricket rules. Tagging Ganguly in his reply, Tendulkar wondered how many more runs they would have scored with current field restrictions in place during their playing days.

"This brings back wonderful memories Dadi. How many more do you think we would've been able to score with the restriction of 4 fielders outside the ring and 2 new balls?," Tendulkar replied on the ICC's post.

Ganguly echoed the same sentiment as Tendulkar and replied that they would have added around 4,000 runs together.

Ganguly, the current BCCI president, said that with two new balls and the current field restrictions they would have hit boundaries at will throughout the innings.

"Another 4000 or so ..2 new balls..wow .. sounds like a cover drive flying to the boundary in the first over of the game.. for the remaining 50 overs. @ICC @sachin_rt," Ganguly commented.

Harbhajan Singh also agreed that the pair would have easily scored "at least a few more thousand runs".

The veteran off-spinner, who played a majority of his international cricket alongside the famed pair, criticised the present field restrictions as it has tilted the game in batsmen's favour.

He also demanded that a few more bowlers should be inducted in the ICC's decision-making panels to safeguard the game.

"At least few more thousands runs easily..such a bad rule this is..need few bowlers in @ICC to keep the balance right between bat and ball.. and games become more competitive when team scores 260/270 now days everyone scorning 320/30 plus and getting chased as well often," Harbhajan commented on Tendulkar's reply.