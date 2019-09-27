 
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Throwback Video Of Practicing On Water-Logged Pitch. Watch

Updated: 27 September 2019 17:55 IST
Sachin Tendulkar can be seen batting in the video, on a pitch that is almost completely submerged in water.

Sachin Tendulkar finished his career with a record 49 ODI centuries and 51 Test hundreds.

From the swing-friendly pitches in England to the subcontinent dustbowls to the fast-paced, bouncy pitches of Australia and South Africa, India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has weathered it all. The "Master Blaster", as he is lovingly called, batted his way to most world records while playing for Team India. On Friday, Sachin Tendulkar tweeted a throwback video of him practicing in the nets on a water-logged pitch, and said that love and passion always helps one find new ways to practice.

"Love and passion for the game always helps you find new ways to practice, and above all to enjoy what you do," he tweeted as the caption of the video.

Sachin Tendulkar can be seen batting in the video, on a pitch that is almost completely submerged in water. He is seen playing confidently on the back foot as bowlers try their luck at getting the better of the former India batsman. A few deliveries in, the bowler launches a bouncer that Sachin ducks under, eliciting some laughs from those standing by.

Fans on Twitter were flush with praise for Sachin Tendulkar, who has 100 international centuries to his name, on his "#FlashbackFriday" post.

"Love to watch you," one fan wrote.

"Same Style, Same Power... Age doesn't matter . Cricket God," another fan tweeted.

"So good to see u with bat again," another fan tweeted before adding "thanks for making our childhood special."

Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar tweeted a throwback video
  • He can be seen practicing in the nets on a water-logged pitch
  • He said that love and passion always helps one find new ways to practice
