Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan In Tandem. See Pic

Updated: 03 July 2018 16:12 IST

Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday shared a selfie with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and shared the picture. © Twitter

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday shared a selfie with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Sachin Tendulkar and Shah Rukh Khan were seen in a selfie, wearing wedding caps as seen in Maharashtra. Tendulkar took to Twitter and shared the picture and wrote: "Jab SRT met SRK." To this, the Bollywood 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan, posted: "We don't keep photo albums anymore... but I will make an album just to keep this pic with the great man forever."

Tendulkar, who bid adieu to international cricket in 2013 after a home series against the West Indies, came out unequivocally against the use of two white cricket balls in One-day Internationals (ODI), calling it a 'perfect recipe for disaster'.

Tendulkar's comment came after the run-fest that has highlighted the England vs Australia ODI series, with the home team scoring a world record 481 runs.

Tendulkar, one of the most prolific batsmen of this era, took to Twitter and labelled the concept of two new balls a 'perfect recipe for disaster'.

"Having 2 new balls in one day cricket is a perfect recipe for disaster as each ball is not given the time to get old enough to reverse. We haven't seen reverse swing, an integral part of the death overs, for a long time. #ENGvsAUS," Tendulkar had tweeted.

Tendulkar is the highest run scorer of all time in international cricket - having notched up 18,426 ODI runs and 15,921 Test cricket runs.

He is the only cricketer to have hit 100 international centuries, and the first to score a double century in ODIs.

Topics : India Cricket Team Virender Sehwag Sachin Tendulkar Shah Rukh Khan Cricket
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar shared a selfie with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan
  • Tendulkar took to Twitter and shared the picture
  • Tendulkar bid adieu to international cricket in 2013
