Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar has been an idol for many people. Be it his performance on the field or his off-field actions, many have followed the former international batter religiously. Meanwhile, Tendulkar also understands the position he holds in the hearts of people and thus he makes sure he spreads positivity among his fans and followers. In a recent video uploaded on social media, Tendulkar has given a tutorial on how to clean the grip of a bat's handle.

In the shared clip, Tendulkar can be seen cleaning the grip of his bat's handle by applying soap on it and then using water with some music running on the background. Meanwhile, he advised the viewers to take out the process with extreme care in order to make sure the water doesn't wet the bat.

"Mujhe lagta nahi hai ye koi sikhata hai (I don't think anybody teaches this)," says Tendulkar in the video which has the caption: "Bats & music a combo for a lifetime!"

Watch the video here:

Talking about the work front, Tendulkar is currently playing in the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 tournament. He is the captain of India Legends - one of the eight teams in the competition.

India Legends won their opening game against South Africa Legends by 61 runs. Tendulkar scored 16 runs off 15 balls in the game.

Batting first, India Legends posted 217/4 in 20 overs owing to Stuart Binny's unbeaten 82-run knock off just 24 balls. In reply, Rahul Sharma's 3 for 17 helped the side stop South Africa at 156/9.