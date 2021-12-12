Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar served his fans a treat when he shared a video of him relishing his "perfect breakfast" on social media platforms. The former India cricketer wore a big smile on his face as he enjoyed a plate of 'Misal Pav'. In the video, Sachin can be heard saying that there is something different about 'Misal Pav' before saying that it reminds him of the Burmese dish called 'Khow Suey'. His love for 'Misal Pav' was evident as he termed the dish "ek number".

The caption of the video read:

"Be it a Sunday or a Monday, I'll take Misal Pav any day! What's your idea of a perfect breakfast? #MisalPav."

Be it a Sunday or a Monday, I'll take Misal Pav any day!



What's your idea of a perfect breakfast?#MisalPav pic.twitter.com/VewgsNTsRH — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2021

Sachin is known to have a taste for several varieties of food from all over the world. Apart from his liking towards traditional Maharashtran delicacies, he is also known to have a special love for seafood.

Promoted

Recently, he showed off his cooking skills where he pulled on the chef's hat and cooked a meal for his friends.

He shared the videos with a fun caption that read: "Say Hi to your chef for today! Guess what's cooking?" and "Yummy, soon to go in the tummy!."

In one of his posts on Instagram, Sachin had earlier revealed his "favorite snack" with a caption that said: "Vada Pav was, is and always will be one of my favorite snacks."

After Sachin retired from cricket, cooking has been one of his most loved hobbies which he has shared with his fans through social media posts.