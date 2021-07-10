After conquering the cricket field, legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar has set himself a new challenge. Tendulkar is mastering the art of cooking and by the look of things, he is faring quite well. On Friday, the Master Blaster pulled on the chef's hat to cook a meal for his friends. However, Tendulkar did not reveal the name of his dish. The video was shared by the 48-year-old on Instagram. In the clip, Tendulkar is seen flaunting his culinary skills, bringing his famous wrist work into play here as well.

The video opens to the batting maestro in the kitchen, taking a potshot at himself.

"It's a surprise for everyone, nobody knows what I am cooking and neither do I, so don't worry," the cricket legend is heard saying.

"Now, the batsman is set, so the bowlers have to save their lives so they are going to get bashed around. I've mastered this art, and figured out what to do. It takes a bit of time but we are there," he adds.

Even though Tendulkar did not know what he was preparing, he was more than happy with the end result.

"Say, Hi to your chef for today. Guess, what's cooking?" the caption read.

Later, Tendulkar posted a short version from his time inside the kitchen and wrote, "Yummy, soon to go in the tummy."

Fans were happy to see their favourite cricketer as they flooded the comments section with their remarks.

Responding to the post, a follower tipped his hat to chef Tendulkar.

"Paaji you are great...Aapki taarif me words khatam ho jaate hai...Salute to you, paaji," the user said.

Another asked Tendulkar about the man behind the lens.

"Who is shooting the video, sir?" asked a user.

Some followers also called him the master chef, while others expressed their appreciation by dropping red-heart and smiling face with heart eye emojis in the comment section.

Following his retirement from cricket in 2013, Tendulkar has been enjoying the pleasures of daily life. He is often spotted on vacation with his friends and family.