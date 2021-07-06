Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture after a game of golf with friends and former teammates Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar and Ashish Nehra. In the scenic picture, the four can be seen posing on a golf course with their clubs, with a gorgeous view behind them. "It was a tee-rrific day at the course!" Tendulkar captioned the picture. The photo garnered close to 190,000 'likes' on Instagram within half an hour of being posted.

Sachin Tendulkar is a golf enthusiast and often shares pictures from the course.

In the past, he has shared a picture with Yuvraj, who is also an avid golfer.

Tendulkar has also shared a picture from a game of golf with West Indies legend Brian Lara.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tendulkar wished the Indian contingent good luck ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Tendulkar posted a video in which he highlighted the hard work that the athletes have put in over the years to prepare for the quadrennial event.

"We all get goosebumps when we see the tricolour being represented! This Olympics, it shall be no different and we'll all be cheering loudly from India as you make us proud," Tendulkar captioned the video.

In the 44-second video, Tendulkar urged everyone to get behind the Indian athletes and send them wishes ahead of the upcoming marquee event.

"During pandemic, all of us have faced challenges, including our athletes. They did not give up, they kept their preparations going and I know that they are getting geared up to put in their best performance in Tokyo Olympics," he said in the video.