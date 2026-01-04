Australia vs England, 5th Ashes Test Live Score: Brook, Root Near 50s As 3-Down England Recover vs Australia
Ashes 5th Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Harry Brook and Joe Root led England's fightback after an all-pace Australian attack struck early in Sydney.
Australia vs England, 5th Ashes Test Live Score Updates: In the opening session of the 5th Ashes Test at the SCG, Australia's all-pace attack took control early on, leaving England at 3-114 at the lunch break. After Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat, England's top order struggled against a disciplined Australian bowling performance that, for the first time since 1888 at this venue, did not include a specialist spinner. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett put on 35 for the first wicket. Mitchell Starc provided the breakthrough, dismissing Duckett (27), who edged a wide delivery to Alex Carey shortly after hitting consecutive boundaries. Crawley (16) fell shortly before the drinks break, trapped lbw by Michael Neser. A hesitant review showed it as "umpire's call," forcing Crawley to depart. Jacob Bethell (10), batting at No. 3, was the third to go, undone by a superb delivery from Scott Boland that nipped away and took the edge. (Live Scorecard)
Much fuller and on middle, Joe Root tucks it to short mid-wicket.
Pitched up and on off, Joe Root drills it towards short cover.
Good length and on middle, Joe Root gets behind the line of it and blocks it out.
Full again and around off, Harry Brook drives it thorugh backward point for a single.
FOUR! Fine shot! Fuller in length but angling into the pads. Harry Brook brings his wrists into play and flicks it away with pure timing through square leg for a boundary.
Back of a length and on off, Michael Neser slips on his followthrough as well. Harry Brook looks to pull it away but gets it from bottom edge as the ball rolls towards mid on.
Scott Boland gets a rest and Michael Neser replaces him.
Overpitched and on off, Joe Root drills it out towards mid off.
Back of a length and around off, Harry Brook punches it through cover-poin for another run.
Bangs in a bouncer but down the leg side, Harry Brook leaves it alone.
Short of a length and on middle, Harry Brook rides the bounce and blocks it out.
A low full toss, on off, Joe Root jams it out to extra cover for a run.
Fuller and around off, Harry Brook opens the face of his bat and drills it through cover-point for a single.
Lands this on a good length and on off, nips back in, Joe Root leaves it alone.
Short of a length and on off, Joe Root dabs it down to point.
Alex Carey comes up to the stumps now.
Pitched up and on middle and leg, Joe Root tucks it to short mid-wicket.
FOUR! Put away! Short of a length and outside off. Joe Root gets the chance to free his arms and crunches it, beating Marnus Labuschagne's dive to his right at point for a boundary.
A bit fuller and on off, Joe Root strides out and steers it towards point.
On a length and on middle, Joe Root stays in his crease and blocks it out.