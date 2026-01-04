Australia vs England, 5th Ashes Test Live Score Updates: In the opening session of the 5th Ashes Test at the SCG, Australia's all-pace attack took control early on, leaving England at 3-114 at the lunch break. After Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat, England's top order struggled against a disciplined Australian bowling performance that, for the first time since 1888 at this venue, did not include a specialist spinner. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett put on 35 for the first wicket. Mitchell Starc provided the breakthrough, dismissing Duckett (27), who edged a wide delivery to Alex Carey shortly after hitting consecutive boundaries. Crawley (16) fell shortly before the drinks break, trapped lbw by Michael Neser. A hesitant review showed it as "umpire's call," forcing Crawley to depart. Jacob Bethell (10), batting at No. 3, was the third to go, undone by a superb delivery from Scott Boland that nipped away and took the edge. (Live Scorecard)