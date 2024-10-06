The National Cricket League's Sixty Strikers has hit the United States of America market, with fans going ga-ga seeing some of the finest stars the game has produced in action. Former India batter Suresh Raina has already shown his magic on the pitch, while other international stars are also showing their blitzkrieg in the T10 format. On the sidelines of a match in the Sixty Strikers league, Pakistan's pace great Wasim Akram revealed how organiser Arun Agarwal floated the league's idea to him during the T20 World Cup 2024 (organised in the USA and West Indies). Though Akram was first skeptical due to the paucity of time to organise the league, he is now quite impressed with the way the organisers have managed to pull off a tournament of such an extent.

"This is amazing. When Arun Agarwal met me during the T20 World Cup, he asked me to join this tournament. When he told me this, I was not sure that such a league could be organized in such a short time but I would like to say that he has organized the league very well," Akram said.

He further said: "Players are being given all kinds of facilities and the most important thing is that cricket is being played in the right style and cricketers are showing amazing game. This is giving another chance to the fans to see their favourite players playing again. I would like to congratulate everyone on this".

Even during the T20 World Cup 2024, drop-in pitches were used. The same concept has been implemented in the Sixty Strikers tournament by NCL. Wasim is hopeful to see the wicket holding up the same way it has the first few days.

"I would like to congratulate the organizers for starting the league with such players who have fans all over the world. I hope that the drop-in pitch remains like this here for the next 10 days."

Cricket in the USA has hit new highs after the T20 World Cup 2024. The craze for the game can be seen even in league cricket matches.

"After the World Cup, there has definitely been an interest in cricket here. Cricket has got a boost. Earlier people here wanted to know about cricket. But now the World Cup has been held here, due to which people have come to know about it, what this game is. Cricket has got a new identity in America due to the World Cup. Cricket is getting popularity in Texas, Dallas in America. Now this league is also being played here, due to which cricket will get more popularity in America," Akram said.

With the great Sachin Tendulkar also joining the league, Akram is confident that its popularity will soar further.

"There will be a lot of benefits from Tendulkar joining the league. Sachin has been the greatest player in world cricket. His joining this league will give recognition to such a tournament. Sachin's arrival will give credibility to this league. I am friends with Sachin, I am also very excited to meet him. We have had a lot of competition on the field which the fans have liked a lot. "