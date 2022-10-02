Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar failed to weave his magic with the bat in the final match of the Road Safety World Series on Saturday. Coming in to open the batting with Naman Ojha for India Legends in Raipur, Tendulkar fell for a first-ball duck off the bowling of former international and Sri Lanka Legends pacer Nuwan Kulasekara. The right-arm pacer bowled a beautiful delivery on a good length outside off-stump to Tendulkar. The ball swung into Tendulkar and found a big gap between his bat and pad to eventually rattle the stumps.

Meanwhile, pacer Kulasekara was extremely happy to see the off-stump of Tendulkar flying.

Watch: Nuwan Kulasekara sends Sachin Tendulkar's off-stump flying

After the wicket of Tendulkar, Suresh Raina also fell cheaply (4 runs off 2 balls) to Kulasekara.

However, Naman Ojha dug in his heels at one end and scored an unbeaten century to guide India Legends to 195 for 6 in 20 overs against Sri Lanka Legends in the final match.

Earlier, India Legends were reduced to 19 for 2 in 3 overs. Vinay Kumar, who came in next, added 90 runs with Ojha for the third wicket to take the side to a strong position.

Kumar fell for a 21-ball 36 but Ojha continued to fire from one end. He carried his bat with a 108 not out off 71 balls. His innings was laced with 15 fours and 2 sixes.

Meanwhile, for Sri Lanka Legends, Kulasekara picked three wickets while conceding 29 runs in his three overs. Isuru Udana claimed two wickets while Ishan Jayaratne registered one to his name.

Vinay Kumar then struck thrice, while Abhimanyu Mithun picked two wickets as India Legends bowled their opponents out for 162 to lift the trophy.