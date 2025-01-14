Former India cricketer and coach Yograj Singh, who is widely known for his blunt opinions and interviews, once again came under the spotlight. This time, he appeared on a podcast with YouTuber Samdish Bhatia and left the viewers shocked with his unfiltered takes on various topics. Yograj, who is the father of India's legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, also shed light on his relationship with Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun. Yograj used to train Arjun at his coaching center in 2022 but the journey came to an end in just 12 days.

Yograj claimed that within those 12 days of coaching, Arjun made his First Class debut for Goa and hit a century match against Rajasthan. Following this, Arjun even bagged an IPL contract with Mumbai Indians.

Yuvraj Singh's father then went on to state that the reason Arjun stopped training under him was because nobody wanted his name to be associated with Yograj.

"When he scored a hundred on debut and then returned to IPL, then people were afraid, what if his (Arjun's) name gets stuck with me? Do you understand what I mean? So people are afraid of getting a tag behind their name," Yograj said on 'Unfiltered by Samdish'.

"I told Yuvi - Sachin ko bolo - leave him with me for a year and see what happens," he added.

So far, all-rounder Arjun has played 17 First-class matches and took 37 wickets and scored 532 runs. In List A, he played 18 games and scored 102 runs, and took 25 wickets.

Making his debut in 2023, he has played five IPL matches for Mumbai Indians, taking only three wickets. However, Arjun was brought back at his base price of Rs 30 lakhs by the five-time champions in the mega auctions for the upcoming edition.

Talking about Yograj, the 66-year-old played one Test and six ODIs for India. His last appearance for the Indian team came back in 1981.