Virat Kohli continues to script new records in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The star Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter added another feather to his illlustrious IPL career. Kohli, who is the leading run-scorer in IPL history and only player to go past the mark of 8000 runs, became the first-ever player to hit 1000 boundaries in the tournament. He got to the landmark during RCB's IPL 2025 match vs Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Thursday.

Talking about the game, DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bowl against RCB in their IPL 2025 match.

Delhi Capitals are the only unbeaten side left in the tournament as they have won each of their three matches so far, and are placed second on the points table. RCB are placed third with three wins and one defeat.

While RCB retained their playing XI, Delhi Capitals brought back Faf du Plessis in place of Samir Rizvi.

RCB Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

DC Playing XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (c), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

Meanwhile in IPL, Chennai Super Kings were dealt a severe blow on Thursday as regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the season due to an elbow injury, a development that has brought back Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the leadership role. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the development.

"We have an uncapped player, MS Dhoni, who will take over as captain for the remainder of the IPL," Fleming told mediapersons ahead of the match against KKR on Friday.

Dhoni had previously captained CSK from 2008 till 2023 and won five IPL titles. He handed over the captaincy to Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season.

Gaikwad sustained the blow when he was hit by a short ball from Jofra Archer on March 30, and since then he has played two games.

"He got hit in Guwahati (vs RR). He's been operating with an amount of pain. We got an X-ray, which was inconclusive, and we had an MRI, which revealed a fracture in his elbow, in the radial neck," Fleming said.

While Gaikwad played through pain against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, the CSK medical team could only get his MRI done after the swelling subsided.

"So we're disappointed and feel for him. We appreciate the efforts that he's gone to in terms of trying to play, but, he will be out of the tournament." The head coach also said that Gaikwad wanted to "continue" but the call to replace him had to be made.

(With PTI Inputs)