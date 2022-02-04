After spending eight years with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is all set to go under the hammer once again at the upcoming IPL mega auction. During a chat with fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel, Chahal shed light on the impact Virat Kohli has had on his career. The 31-year-old recalled how Virat's energy and aggression on the field also used to get him a bit excited during the early days of his career.

"When I went to RCB for the first time in 2014, I got nervous, on the field as well. He (Virat) used to stand at covers, being so aggressive and energetic. I was a youngster and he used to get angry at me as well. So, when I used to pick wickets, I used to walk up to the batter to show my aggression," said Chahal.

Chahal revealed that the matter escalated a few times due to the same, and the umpire even approached the then head coach of the RCB, Daniel Vettori.

"That happened two-three times, and the match referee spoke to [the coach] Daniel Vettori," he added.

Chahal hilariously recalled how Vettori suggested him to turn to Virat Kohli for celebrations and say whatever he wants to him, instead of approaching the batter.

"Then in one match, I said something bad, and Vettori sir came to me and said, 'This is not good, you have the potential but if you can change this thing... if you want to run (after picking a wicket), you run towards the covers, to Virat, and say whatever you want to - Virat won't mind," Chahal further revealed.

It will be interesting to see whether Chahal will be picked by another franchise or will RCB buy him once again at the mega auction.

The IPL mega auction will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.