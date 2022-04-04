With Ross Taylor's international cricket career finally coming to an end, Sachin Tendulkar led reactions on social media to pay tribute to the New Zealand batter. Taylor's last outing in the Kiwi jersey was on Monday against Netherlands at Seddon Park in an ODI game and he was dismissed for 14. Taking to Twitter, the legendary Indian cricketer wrote, "You've been a great ambassador of the game Ross! It was wonderful playing against you. The way you reinvented yourself over the years to adapt is an inspiration for all the young kids aspiring to be cricketers."

"Heartiest congratulations on a fabulous career", he further added.

You've been a great ambassador of the game Ross! It was wonderful playing against you. The way you reinvented yourself over the years to adapt is an inspiration for all the young kids aspiring to be cricketers.



Heartiest congratulations on a fabulous career. pic.twitter.com/RpB62iuuD0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 4, 2022

Here are the other reactions:

One last stride out to the crease for Luteru Ross Poutoa Lote Taylor pic.twitter.com/u58mG9kVDA — ICC (@ICC) April 4, 2022

Ross Taylor got emotional during national anthem. pic.twitter.com/KfaKnaVr8i — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 4, 2022

Thank you, Ross Taylor. End of a great career. pic.twitter.com/IB1IiWaXSj — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 4, 2022

Taylor retired from Test cricket in January after a win against Bangladesh in Christchurch. The batter has been a crucial cog in the New Zealand batting order since making his debut in 2006.

During his career, he has also broken many records and registered many milestones, including a record 7683 Test runs. He has also scored the most runs for his country in ODI cricket.

Promoted

On Monday when he came in to bat at number four, Taylor received a guard of honour from the visiting Netherlands team. Before the match, the 38-year-old was in tears with his children on one side and teammates on the other, as both teams lined up for their respective national anthems.

The spectators at Seddon Park also rose up to applaud him as he came into bat for the final time.