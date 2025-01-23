Rohit Sharma's dismal run continued on Thursday as the Indian cricket team star batter was dismissed for just 3 during the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir. Rohit came under a lot of fire following his disappointing outing during the Test series against Australia. He scored just 31 runs in 3 matches and following criticism from both fans as well as experts, he decided to drop himself for the final Test match in Sydney. Rohit returned to domestic cricket for the first time since 2015 but his innings was cut short as he was dismissed by Umar Nazir Mir.

It was a short-pitched delivery that caught Rohit by surprise and he ended up miscuing his shot completely. The ball went directly to Yudhvir Singh who made no mistake in completing the catch.

Fans leaving the venue after the wicket of Rohit Sharma. [RevSportz] pic.twitter.com/SQhqs9Mi76 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 23, 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal also failed to score big as he was dismissed early for just 5 while Ajinkya Rahane showed some promise before he was also dismissed for 12.

In Test cricket, Rohit's recent performances have raised concerns about his form. During India's tour of Australia, the seasoned opener managed just 31 runs in five innings across three Tests.

The 2024-25 Test season, in particular, was disappointing for Rohit. He accumulated only 164 runs in eight matches and 15 innings at an average of 10.93, with his highest score being 52--a solitary half-century against Bangladesh.

As captain, Rohit faced some significant challenges. Before the Test series against Australia, India suffered their first home Test series defeat in 12 years, losing 0-3 to New Zealand. This was also India's first-ever whitewash in a home Test series since 2000.

After India's 295-run victory in the first Test against Australia at Perth under the leadership of Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit rejoined the team following the birth of his second child.

(With ANI inputs)