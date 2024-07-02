Rohit Sharma's mother, Purnima, gave fans another reason to cherish his bond with Virat Kohli. As India lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 title, beating South Africa in the final, Rohit and Virat announced their retirement from the T20 international format. The iconic duo, who have been playing alongside each other for more than a decade, posed for several pictures after the final in Barbados. One of the pictures that grabbed everyone's attention was when Rohit had his daughter Samaira on his shoulders, while Virat Kohli was standing right next to him with the India flag on his back.

The picture was loved by many on social media, and even Rohit's mother Purnia shared it on her Instagram account.

Over the years, there have been rumours of Rohit and Virat's relationship being strained. But, time and again, the two have proved how fond they are of each other. Fan on social media were truly inspired seeing the post from Rohit's mother.

A day after India's much-awaited triumph, Rohit also posed with the ICC T20 World Cup trophy in Barbados. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the pictures of Rohit where he was seen posing with the prestigious trophy on the beach.

"A billion dreams, a billion emotions, and a billion smiles! Mission accomplished. World Cup conquered. We are World Champions. Hey, Captain! You've done it," BCCI wrote on X while sharing the pictures.

Summarising the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

